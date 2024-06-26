Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

Expectations were for a 3.8 per cent annual lift through to May as compiled by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in its monthly report, marking the third increase in the annual rate in a row.

Economists were predicting another strong outcome in part due to base effects, with this year's inflation figure measured up against the result in May last year, when a large fall was recorded.

Housing, food, non-alcoholic beverages, transport, alcohol, and tobacco were the biggest contributors to the annual growth.

The monthly consumer index is not as comprehensive as the quarterly update, which is still considered the principal measure of inflation and the June quarter edition will be keenly anticipated by the Reserve Bank of Australia ahead of its next interest rate meeting.

While the cash rate stayed unchanged at 4.35 per cent again at the June meeting, where it has been since November, the RBA described the economic outlook as highly uncertain.

