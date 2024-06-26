The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

The monthly consumer price index rose four per cent over the 12 months to May, above expectations and up from the 3.6 per cent increase in April.

Expectations were for a 3.8 per cent annual lift through to May as compiled by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in its monthly report, marking the third increase in the annual rate in a row.

Economists were predicting another strong outcome in part due to base effects, with this year's inflation figure measured up against the result in May last year, when a large fall was recorded.

Housing, food, non-alcoholic beverages, transport, alcohol, and tobacco were the biggest contributors to the annual growth.

The monthly consumer index is not as comprehensive as the quarterly update, which is still considered the principal measure of inflation and the June quarter edition will be keenly anticipated by the Reserve Bank of Australia ahead of its next interest rate meeting.

While the cash rate stayed unchanged at 4.35 per cent again at the June meeting, where it has been since November, the RBA described the economic outlook as highly uncertain.

With AAP.

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours
NEXT STORY

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

    Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

    A pilot has gone above and beyond to help a pooch that was stuck on a plane for hours on the tarmac.
    Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

    Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

    The late rock star Prince, David Beckham and Green Day are among the celebrities chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.
    Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift And Shares The Moment He Fell For Her

    Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift And Shares The Moment He Fell For Her

    NFL star Travis Kelce has spoken about the moment he fell for Taylor Swift, saying the pair "kept it between us as much as we could".
    Sydney’s Iconic Luna Park Up For Sale

    Sydney’s Iconic Luna Park Up For Sale

    Sydney’s iconic Luna Park is up for sale for the first time in two decades.
    Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

    Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

    Preparations may be ramping up for the Olympics in Paris, but one Aussie is already planning for Brisbane's turn in 2032.