Anne Hathaway Walks Out Of Photoshoot In Solidarity With Condé Nast Strike

Anne Hathaway has reportedly walked out of a Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with Condé Nast’s strike.

Condé Nast is the parent company of Vanity Fair, Vogue and GQ.

According to CCN, Condé Nast workers walked off the job for 24 hours to protest “unlawful handling of layoff negotiations and bad-faith bargaining”.

According to Variety, Anne Hathaway had been unaware of the strike when she attended the photoshoot.

However, Hathaway left after her team had been informed of the strike action.

“They hadn’t even started taking photos yet,” a source told Variety.

“Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

The strike action comes after Condè Nast announced it would be getting rid of 5 per cent of its workforce. That was later reduced to 94 unionised workers who would lose their jobs.

According to the union, after negotiations Condé Nast’s final offer was to continue with severance of the 94 workers, but only offered half of the severance package proposed by the union.

“The last nearly three months of fighting for our co-workers on the company’s layoff list has led us to today,” Ben Dewey, vice chair of the CNE unit of Condé Nast Union, said in a statement.

“Our 24-hour walkout is about standing firmly behind our colleagues and showing Condé Nast management in the clearest possible way that we will not tolerate their disrespect at the bargaining table over these layoffs. It is time to start bargaining in good faith with us.”

    Salt Bae is once again facing criticism over his restaurant's high price point after he shared the receipt of a diner who spent $165,000 at his Dubai steakhouse.
