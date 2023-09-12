The Project

Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's leadership is in question, with talks of a potential leadership spill after she went on a two-week holiday in Italy during a youth crime crisis.

"The Premier didn't meet the Voice for Victims official delegation, rushed legislation without consultation and reportedly said from Italy there were no issues at home. This is despite the crime crisis, the health crisis, the housing and cost of living crisis," Queensland's Deputy Opposition Leader Jarrod Bleijie said during Question Time. 

There have reportedly been rumours circulating about Palaszczuk's leadership and support after she decided to go on a two-week European holiday. 

Deputy Leader Stephen Miles and Health Minister Shannon Fentiman are rumoured contenders for Queensland's top job. 

"We're hearing from sources they don't feel like the premier is particularly approachable, they don't feel involved in the whole of govt decision making," The Guardian Australia's Queensland correspondent, Ben Smee, said. 

So, how has a once wildly popular government become so volatile?

Smee believes the ongoing youth crime crisis is a huge issue. "You've got a government that is managing an issue like that in a way that it's really losing supporters left and right."

"All point to Labor losing government in October next year. Some people have said to me that they don't think they can win unless there's a reset in the government."

