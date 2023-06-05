The Project

Anna Shay, Breakout Star Of Netflix's Bling Empire, Dies Aged 62

Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, has died aged 62.

Shay died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when she died.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away," the family said.

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things.

"Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Shay, a Los Angeles socialite, amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death.

She told OprahMag.com in a 2021 interview she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the cast of Bling Empire, which chronicled the lives of ultra-wealthy Angelenos of Asian descent.

Originally, Shay thought her friend and executive producer on the series, Jeff Jenkins, wanted her to work behind the scenes.

"The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera," she said.

"I'm really quite shy, so it was hard.

"I never thought about doing this, especially at my age."

The series, which drew comparisons to the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians, premiered in 2021 and was recently cancelled after three seasons.

Born and raised in Japan, Shay was the only daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founder of the defence and government services contractor, and Ai-San, his half-Japanese, half-Russian wife.

Shay said in the Oprah interview her mother once told her "you were born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon".

Shay is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp

