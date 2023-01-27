Anna Delvey Reported To Star In New Reality Show, But Will It Just Be Another Scam?

If you haven’t heard of Anna Sorokin or Anna Delvey, you may have been living under a rock as the infamous socialite fraudster exploded over global headlines following the release of Netflix’s Inventing Anna series.

Sorokin is a convicted fraudster who was able to con her way into New York’s elite socialite circles and steal over $275,000 USD to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

The Russian-born, German-raised con artist was sentenced in May 2019 to four to 12 years in prison for financial crimes, including grand larceny and stealing a private jet.

After serving close to four years of her sentence, she spent 18 months behind bars at an immigration detention facility in Goshen, N.Y. , for overstaying her visa after a judge determined Sorokin was unrepentant.

In October 2022, federal immigration judge Charles R. Conroy ruled that Ms. Sorokin was no longer a threat to society— provided she wears an ankle bracelet, she can remain on house arrest.

Fast forward to now, Sorokin is reported to host her own reality TV series featuring “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” for dinner parties in her Manhattan apartment - all whilst under house arrest.

The series was announced by production companies Wheelhouse and Butternut, set up by former Food Network boss Courtney White and Brent Montgomery’s company, announced via press release on Jan. 25, according to Deadline.

The series is expected to be called Delvey’s Dinner Club, according to a statement from producers on Wednesday.

But we’re just intrigued as to whether the series will actually go ahead, since there are no broadcasters attached to it currently.