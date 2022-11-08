The Project

Animal Charity Discovers Homeless Kitten That Is Neither Male nor Female

A homeless kitten has baffled veterinarians in the U.K. after an animal charity discovered the cat had no sex organs.

Hope, a tabby-and-white kitten, has stunned vets at a U.K. animal charity after becoming the first cat they have seen that is neither male nor female.  

   

The 15-week-old was initially thought to be female when first brought into the rescue centre, but vets found no internal or external sex organs.  

   

Cats Protection's senior field veterinary officer Fiona Brockbank said it appeared to be a case of agenesis, the failure of an organ to develop, which she and her colleagues had never seen before, as reported by the BBC 

   

"This is so rare that there isn't really a commonly used term for this condition," she explained.  

   

"While this means we don't have any previous cases [on which] to base our knowledge of how this will affect Hope in the future, we spent time monitoring this cat to ensure they can urinate and defecate before they were considered ready for rehoming."  

   

Beni Benstead, centre manager at Tyneside adoption centre, expressed just how exciting it was to discover Hope.  

   

"Discovering Hope's special status has been an exciting time, as none of us has seen this before or is likely to again," Benstead said.  

   

"Hope has been a delight to care for, and it is fantastic that they are now ready to be adopted. We know they will bring someone many years of fun and companionship. We would also be extremely grateful to hear updates on our Tyneside superstar."  

