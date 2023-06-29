Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

According to the Journal of Research in Personality, as published to sciencedirect.com, trait anger is a large contributing factor to endorsing both generic and specific conspiracy theories.

Also, not being able to sleep and going down rabbit holes on YouTube surely has to be a factor? I’m no conspiracy theorist, but I’ve given them all a chance. I’m a sucker for a good thumbnail and a catchy title.

Seems like a study wasn’t really needed to be honest. Anyone I know who’s at all invested in conspiracy theories seems to also be very angry at the world around them. And the idea that the world is flat or that our leaders are lizard people seems to make matters of their anger worse. Funny that.

“The main conclusion that the average person can take away from our investigation is that people who are more prone to experience anger are also more likely to believe in conspiracy theories, regardless of their content,” a research associate at The University of New South Wales, Kinga Szymaniak told PsyPost.

“However, it needs to be stressed that many individual and situational factors are likely to impact these associations. What are these factors? We still don`t know, and future research is required to answer this question.”

Syzmaniak goes on, “Is anger the cause or the consequence of conspiracy beliefs, or maybe both? Why are those who are prone to anger are more inclined to believe in conspiracy theories? What are the associations between conspiracy beliefs and other specific emotions (e.g., fear, sadness, and excitement)? Answering these questions would undeniably help to more comprehensively understand the complex phenomenon of conspiracy beliefs.”

I’m going to be honest with you now. I know that people will read this and think that it’s a conspiracy in itself to convince the public that looking into conspiracy theories is detrimental to their health. And that really tickles me.