Angry Passenger Stomps On Cabin Bag To Make It Fit Within Size Requirements

An angry passenger has gone the extra mile to make sure his cabin luggage would meet the airline’s rules

TikToker @hotasfo_o posted the clip of the gentlemen angrily stomping on his suitcase to make it fit in EasyJet’s measuring system.

An EasyJet employee can be seen pointing which parts of the bag were over-hanging, with the passenger further stomping on the bag.

@hotasfo_o dont die for easy jet #fyp #viral #plane #funny ♬ original sound - sam

Eventually the stomping succeeds and the bag fits into the required measurements.

“Does that mean it’s passed,” the man asks.

With a nod of his head, the employee approves the bag.

“You can take it out now," the employee says.

However the passenger’s troubles were not over yet, as he then struggled to free the bag from the metal contraption.

Other passengers can be heard in the background laughing as the man struggled to get his bag back out.

The video has gone on to be viewed more 24 million times, with many wondering if he ever managed to free his bag.

"Come on I want it when he's taken it out please,” said one commenter.

"Rumor has it he is still trying to get it back out," someone else commented.

