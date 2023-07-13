Angry Otters Are Attacking Surfers and Stealing Surfboards

Well, now there is something else for radical dudes to fear… otters!

Over in California, sea otters are attacking surfers and their surfboards.

A video shows an otter jumping on the back of a board, the surfer desperately tries to shake the mammal off, but it does nothing.

The otter scares the poor dude off his board and then it bites the board taking large chunks out of it. The whole video is incredibly non-tubular and most heinous.

But the otters aren’t just happy with attacking surfers, they also steal boards and go for a ride. As The Guardian reported, photographer Mark Woodward, who posts on social media as Native Santa Cruz, has captured these Californian sea otters riding on a stick and catching some sweet waves. One particular sea otter known as 841 has been a real a-hole and just forcing Benny’s to bail on their bombs.

Things have gotten so bad that a sign has been posted at the beach ‘WARNING – aggressive sea otter in this area. Enter the water at your own risk. Keep away from marine wildlife’.

So either stay away from that beach or quit surfing, because nothing can stop 841 and its appetite for long boards.

Image: Native Santa Cruz