The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Angry Otters Are Attacking Surfers and Stealing Surfboards

Angry Otters Are Attacking Surfers and Stealing Surfboards

Surfing can be a dangerous sport, you can get attacked by a giant octopus, get wiped-out by a wave, or even be teased by your fellow surf bros for only hanging nine instead of ten.

Well, now there is something else for radical dudes to fear… otters!

Over in California, sea otters are attacking surfers and their surfboards. 

A video shows an otter jumping on the back of a board, the surfer desperately tries to shake the mammal off, but it does nothing.

The otter scares the poor dude off his board and then it bites the board taking large chunks out of it. The whole video is incredibly non-tubular and most heinous. 

 

But the otters aren’t just happy with attacking surfers, they also steal boards and go for a ride. As The Guardian reported, photographer Mark Woodward, who posts on social media as Native Santa Cruz, has captured these Californian sea otters riding on a stick and catching some sweet waves. One particular sea otter known as 841 has been a real a-hole and just forcing Benny’s to bail on their bombs. 

 

Things have gotten so bad that a sign has been posted at the beach ‘WARNING – aggressive sea otter in this area. Enter the water at your own risk. Keep away from marine wildlife’. 

 

So either stay away from that beach or quit surfing, because nothing can stop 841 and its appetite for long boards. 

Image: Native Santa Cruz

Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’
NEXT STORY

Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’

    Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’

    Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has just completed his first sit-down interview in six years.
    Bosses Say Gen Z Are Too Lazy To Become Tradies

    Bosses Say Gen Z Are Too Lazy To Become Tradies

    Another day, another criticism of Gen Z in the workplace.
    Taylor Swift Fan Shares Her ‘Creepy’ ‘Speak Now’ Vinyl

    Taylor Swift Fan Shares Her ‘Creepy’ ‘Speak Now’ Vinyl

    A Taylor Swift fan was surprised to hear some dark and disturbing British electronica when she tried to play a brand new vinyl copy of ‘Speak Now’.
    Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

    Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

    A woman in the U.S. is offering anyone who can find her a husband US$5000 (AU$7500).
    Elon Musk Launches New AI Company To Rival ChatGPT

    Elon Musk Launches New AI Company To Rival ChatGPT

    Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new artificial intelligence start-up called xAI.