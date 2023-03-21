Angry Office Worker Leaves Heated Note To Mystery Colleague That Keeps Stealing His Coffee

A British office worker has left an angry note on his expensive coffee to alert a mystery colleague who keeps stealing it.

He started the note with, “Are you seriously thieving my coffee? It literally has my initials on top of the lid.”

“These are £8 (USD $14.55) each. I’ve had three coffees and it’s ⅕ gone. You know you’re stealing so stop.”

“P.S. Thanks for bursting open the foil so it’s more convenient for you to pour yourself a massive drink.”

He asked Reddit, “Does my note convey my anger at having my coffee stolen?”

He said that he “got lured into a false sense of security” as at his previous office job, he was able to hide his food and beverages in the communal kitchen.

“The problem is, my rucksack is full by the time I have my lunch/laptop and sometimes gym stuff. I’d have to put it in a carrier bag.”

“This post makes me so glad I don’t work in an office environment,” one user replied.

“I felt the pain in the note, I worked at a place that had the same issue,” another added.

Some Redditors offered him excellent suggestions to prevent his precious coffee grind from being stolen.

“Sadly you may find the only way to stop people thieving it would be to put it where people cannot easily find it.”

“Replace coffee with bisto. Keep real coffee in desk,” one user suggested.

“Alternative option is to clean a large empty bisto pot and pour your coffee granules into it. Seems like people would be much less inclined to nick your coffee if they thought it was gravy.”

“They should make spring-loaded fake coffee tins that you can put a small amount of cheap powder in that is fired up at the person opening the tin. Non-lethal, not particularly destructive, extremely surprising and noticeable.”

Image: Reddit @TribalTommy