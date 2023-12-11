The Project

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs Return To Winning Ways In Huge Win Over Newcastle

After five games without a victory, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspurs have finally returned to winning ways.

The Spurs picked up an unsavoury Premier League record last week, becoming the first team to lose three-straight games after going up 1-0.

Spurs have been battered by injuries and suspensions since getting the better of Crystal Palace on October 27, when Postecoglou's side was unbeaten and sitting on top of the table.

Four defeats - including a 4-1 home loss to bitter rivals Chelsea - and a draw followed that success at Palace, but Tottenham bounced back on Sunday with a 4-1 hammering of Newcastle to lift their manager's spirits.

"We're trying to build something here and part of that is through the tough periods to not allow the lads too much latitude in terms of excuses," Postecoglou said.

"But the reality is, and I have probably been too hard on them in retrospect, we got decimated (by player unavailability) after the Chelsea game.

"And it is no coincidence that now we are getting some players back we are starting to look a lot stronger.

"In this league, if you have one or two key players out, you're going to struggle."

"I just felt we had more energy and legs, and we needed it today."

With AAP.

