Ange Postecoglou Takes Unbeaten Tottenham To Top Of Premier League Table

Ange Postecoglou has declared his Tottenham team are laying the foundations and have achieved nothing yet despite climbing to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Luton after being reduced to 10 men.

Unbeaten in the league, Spurs claimed all three points at Kenilworth Road on Saturday after Micky van de Ven scored his first goal for the club from close range in the 52nd minute following James Maddison's cut-back.

Tottenham's task of securing victory was made a whole lot harder when Yves Bissouma was sent off for two bookable offences towards the end of the first half, the second yellow. 

Victory helped Spurs take over from Manchester City at the league summit with the champions in action on Sunday away to Arsenal.

A draw in that game at the Emirates Stadium would keep Tottenham top for the international break, but Postecoglou played down their league lead - despite this being their best start to a top-flight season since the club's 1960-61 double-winning campaign.

"I don't think you read too much," he said. They're not silly, they know it's only October and being top of the league now doesn't really mean anything tangible apart from the fact that we've started the season well.

"We haven't achieved anything. All we've done is lay some really good foundations.

"Our goals and ambitions lay in improvement. Can we play better? Can we become a better team? And if we do that then we'll see where that takes us."

For Erik ten Hag and Manchester United there was relief after a late 2-1 comeback win against Brentford.

The wild celebrations that greeted the final whistle at Old Trafford, however, did not disguise the problems that continue to plague the 20-time league champions and prompted Ten Hag to demand action from his players. 

"It has to be a turning point, but also a restart because we have to get into higher levels," he said.

With back-to-back league wins for the first time since March and three in a row in all competitions, Chelsea are beginning to take shape under Mauricio Pochettino. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling is firing again and Cole Palmer has hit the ground running. 

Even going behind at Burnley couldn't derail Pochettino's team as they completed a 4-1 rout at Turf Moor. 

Everton responded impressively to last week's home loss to Luton with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth. It was only the Merseyside club's second win of the season and helped ease the pressure on manager Sean Dyche, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is still waiting for his first win in the league. 

Sheffield United are also still looking for their first win since being promoted back to the top flight after a 3-1 loss at Fulham left the Blades at the bottom of the table. 

AAP with The Project.

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

