Celtic Boss Ange Postecoglou Named Manager Of The Year By His Scottish Peers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi have enjoyed a double success at the PFA Scotland Awards.

Postecoglou was named Manager of the Year by his peers at the ceremony on Sunday evening, during which a special merit award went to former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Australian was honoured after guiding his club to back-to-back top-flight titles as they chase a domestic treble.

He saw off competition from fellow Premiership boss Stephen Robinson of St Mirren, Dunfermline's James McPake and Stirling Albion's Darren Young.

Kyogo took the Premiership Player of the Year title after scoring 30 goals in all competitions, 24 of them in the league to sit at the top of the charts.

He was one of three Bhoys men nominated along with Japanese teammate Reo Hatate and last season's winner Callum McGregor after the club surged to a second successive title, with Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen completing the shortlist.

In addition, Celtic frontman Jota claimed the Goal of the Season prize for his sublime chip in the 4-0 home victory over Old Firm rivals Rangers in September.

The Ibrox club's midfielder Malik Tillman, who has scored 10 league goals this season, was named Young Player of the Year.

Tillman was nominated along with Celtic duo Liel Abada - last year's winner - and Matt O'Riley joined by Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly, who scored 24 goals despite the Cliftonhill side finishing bottom of League Two.

