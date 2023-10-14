The Project

Ange Postecoglou Makes History With Second Premier League Manager Of The Month Win

Ange Postecoglou has made Premier League history by becoming the first manager to win the award in each of his first two months in the competition.

Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have continued their unbeaten start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their four matches. 

The award is voted on by the public and a panel of experts. 

Spurs Captain Son Heung-min also took home an award after he was declared the Player of the Month after scoring a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Burley. 

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was the last manager to win the first two awards of any season in the 2019/2020 season.

Anthony Albanese Urges Australians To Find New Way Forward After Voice To Parliament Is Defeated
Australia has overwhelmingly rejected a Voice to Parliament, with nearly 17.7 million Australians casting their vote in the referendum.
Taylor Swift's Film 'The Eras Tour' Marks the Second-Largest October Opening Day In History

Taylor Swift continues to break records, after ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film secured the second-largest October opening in U.S. history.
Crowds Gather Across The U.S. To Witness 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Scores of North Americans turned their heads to the sky to witness the celestial event on Saturday, which won't be visible again in the continental U.S. until 2046.
Ballet Flats Are Back And As Bad For Your Feet As Ever

Ballet flats are making a resurgence and are being described by experts as "the worst shoes for your feet".
National Party's Chris Luxon Claims Victory In New Zealand Election

New Zealand's national election has seen the centre-right National Party return to power, claiming several stronghold Labour seats.