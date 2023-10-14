Ange Postecoglou Makes History With Second Premier League Manager Of The Month Win

Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have continued their unbeaten start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their four matches.

The award is voted on by the public and a panel of experts.

Spurs Captain Son Heung-min also took home an award after he was declared the Player of the Month after scoring a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Burley.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was the last manager to win the first two awards of any season in the 2019/2020 season.