Ange Postecoglou Has Just Set A New Premier League Record After Just Nine Games

Ange Postecoglou's turbo-charged start to life in the English Premier League goes on, after his Tottenham side returned to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over London rivals Fulham.

With a seventh victory in nine league games since taking over during the off-season, Postecoglou has also written himself into the EPL record books.

Unbeaten Spurs have racked up a remarkable 23 points so far, a record for a manager in their first nine games in the competition and overtaking the 22 achieved by Guus Hiddink (Chelsea, 2009) and Mike Walker (Norwich, 1992).

Against Fulham on Monday, South Korean star Son Heung-Min again provided his best impersonation of departed club legend and leading goalscorer Harry Kane, who has joined serial German champions Bayern Munich.

Son provided a clinical finish and a neat assist for England playmaker James Maddison as confident Tottenham regained their two-point lead over Manchester City at the top.

Both goals came from the same source - Fulham defender Calvin Bassey giving away possession when passing out from the back under pressure.

In the 36th minute, Son was on hand to collect a pass from Richarlison after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg intercepted Bassey's clearance.

He showed great footwork to cut inside around covering defender Tim Ream and curl a shot into the far corner from the edge of the area.

The second goal, scored by Maddison in the 54th, was similar as Hojbjerg again prevented a pass from Bassey reaching its intended target.

The Dane stabbed a first-time pass to Son, whose deft lay-off fell perfectly into the path of Maddison who slotted home under goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

"That was what won us the game tonight, the work without the ball," Postecoglou said.

"Both our goals came from that."

This was Spurs' first home match since the Israel-Hamas conflict started and a moment's silence was observed before kick-off, during which several Israeli flags were held up by supporters in different areas of the stadium.

Next up for Postecoglou's pace-setters is a trip to Crystal Palace on Friday, where they could extend their lead at the top to five points with another win.