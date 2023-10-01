Ange Postecoglou Breaks Liverpool Curse With Tottenham 2-1 Victory

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season was shattered in the dramatic 2-1 loss to Tottenham, with Joel Matip’s own goal in the 96th minute cementing the Spurs win.

Postecoglou is only the second manager in Premier League history whose side has scored at least two goals in his first seven games.

“I am trying to process everything at the moment. We played a top class opponent, but we done it late. Winning it late always adds belief. We are going to have some major challenges and in those moments we need to have that spirit within the group and days like today help build that,” told Sky Sports.

“We didn’t handle it too well when they went down to 10 men. Liverpool and their game doesn’t change, even if they go down to 10 men. We were better in the second half. The second red came from us continuously putting them under pressure. We still probably didn’t vary our attacks enough. We just didn’t vary it enough, but I am being picky. We remain in our infancy.

“I am [happy] but these things can unravel quickly. My role is to keep pushing them. These results allow me to keep pushing.

“I have not given us a target. If I had goals and dreams then I would have surpassed them 15 years ago. My thing is keep improving and see where it takes us.”

The game was not short of controversy, after Liverpool’s Luis Riaz’s goal in the 34th minute was incorrectly disallowed for offside. The VAR confirmed the referee’s call.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later acknowledged the “significant human error” after the game, stating the VAR “failed to intervene” to prevent this error.

Tottenham have now climbed above Liverpool to sit in the number two position, one point behind Manchester City.