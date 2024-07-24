The Project

Andy Murray Announces Retirement From Competitive Tennis After The Olympics

Andy Murray will retire from competitive tennis after one last hit out at the Olympics in Paris.

The three-time grand slam champion has confirmed the Paris Games will be his "last ever tennis tournament" in a post on social media.

The 37-year-old, who is the only man to have won two Olympic gold medals in tennis, said on Instagram: "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

"Competing for Team GB have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time!"

The injury-plagued player bid an emotional farewell at this year's Wimbledon, where he won two major titles, following a doubles defeat partnering with his brother Jamie.

Murray, who underwent surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg, had decided he was not fit enough for the demands of singles competition at the All England Club.

The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27 and Murray will be playing both singles and doubles.

With AAP.

