Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against 30-Day Detention In Romania

Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a 30-day extension of his detention in Romania.

A Romanian court has upheld a second 30-day arrest of the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is detained on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, an official says.

Tate lost his appeal against a judge's January 20 decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days, Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said.

Tate, 36, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women.

The court rejected all four appeals and will remain in custody until February 27 as prosecutors continue investigating the case.

They previously lost an appeal against an earlier 30-day extension.

A document seen by the Associated Press explaining the January 20 decision said the judge took into account the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their capacity to identify victims "with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities".

Ioan Gliga, a lawyer representing the Tate brothers, told the media on Wednesday before the court ruled that the defence presented "solid arguments" that the extended detention period "is not necessary".

"The probationary (period) originally considered the value of this preventative measure for 30 days, and it was significantly diluted by other means of evidence administered in the meantime," he said.

As the Tates left the court after Wednesday's hearing, Andrew Tate said: "Ask them for evidence, and they will give you none, because it doesn't exist. You'll find out the truth of this case soon."

British-US citizen Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017 and has more than five million followers on Twitter, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Earlier in January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest where they towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche.

They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $AU$5.5 million (US$3.9 million).

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims.

AAP with The Project.

Italian Court Rules That Kids Cannot Be Forced To Visit Their Grandparents

    Sick of being forced to see your nonno or nonna? Well, Italy's top court has just ruled that kids do not have to see their grandparents if they don't want to.
    The male northern quoll is favouring sex over sleep, a trait that seems to be a large contributing factor for their early deaths as research indicates most die after a single breeding season.
    Marvel’s upcoming series Ironheart is set to feature the MCU’s first-ever trans actor, with Aussie star Zoe Terakes to take on the role.
    Next Station: Twitter Mob
    After announcing their new password policy change, Netflix seems to be limiting where a person can access their account.