Andrew Tate Has Appeal To Be Released From Custody Denied By Romanian Court

Andrew Tate has had his appeal to be released from custody denied by a Romanian court.

The social media personality, known for his misogynistic views, is being held on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said it was the third appeal Tate had lost against their detention extensions.

Last week, a Romanian court extended his detention by another 30 days while investigations continue.

Tate, 36, a dual UK-US citizen who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested on December 29 when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women also are in custody in the same case.

None of the four has been formally charged, and they will remain in custody until at least March 29.

It's Official, You Really Shouldn't Swallow Your Chewing Gum When You Are Done With It

    Gastroenterologist reveals the reasons why you shouldn't be swallowing your chewing gum.
    Is it good etiquette to swap seats on a plane? 
    Spending a night with a stranger in a Vietnamese hotel might be something Australians are used to doing when they’re 18 and on their first Contiki trip, but it’s certainly not for everyone.
    A TikToker in the U.K. has accused a well-known local restaurant of being rude and anti-vegan after they refused to cater for vegan dietary requirements.
    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrado has shared a photo on his social media accounts of what he claims is a mythological woodland spirit.