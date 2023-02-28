Andrew Tate Has Appeal To Be Released From Custody Denied By Romanian Court

The social media personality, known for his misogynistic views, is being held on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said it was the third appeal Tate had lost against their detention extensions.

Last week, a Romanian court extended his detention by another 30 days while investigations continue.

Tate, 36, a dual UK-US citizen who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested on December 29 when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women also are in custody in the same case.

None of the four has been formally charged, and they will remain in custody until at least March 29.

