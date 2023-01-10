The Project

Andrew Tate Denied Bail From Romanian Police

A Romanian court has denied bail to internet personality Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two other suspects, who will remain in police custody over alleged human trafficking.

Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in Romanian police custody for a full 30 days with bail denied.

It comes as a pending criminal inquiry into the suspect's alleged involvement in human trafficking. 

Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects, were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on December 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women.

They have denied wrongdoing through their lawyers and challenged the 30-day arrest warrant. On Tuesday, the Bucharest court of appeals said it rejected the challenge as "unfounded".

"Prosecutors' arguments were that they have evidence. Naturally, our arguments were that there isn't evidence," Ioan Gliga, one of the defence lawyers, told reporters.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship.

