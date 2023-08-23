The Project

‘And Just Like That’ Has Been Renewed For A Third Season

Sex and the City sequel series ‘And Just Like That’ has been renewed for a third season, just as fans anticipate the return of Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones.

The third season will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they make their journey through family, love and friendship, set 15 years after the original series ended.

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said, “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories.”

“We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work on season three will not begin until the resolution of the writers strikes.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.”

