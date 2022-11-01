An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds

Heart attack survivors may want to avoid a stressful marriage as a new study has found it can literally break your heart.

Conducted by Yale School of Public Health, scientists found that couples who are unhappy in their relationships are 50 per cent more likely to be readmitted to hospital following a heart attack.

"We found there's an independent association between severe marital stress and worse outcomes within their first year of recovery," said lead researcher Cenjing Zhu, a doctoral candidate in chronic disease epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.

Compared to those in healthy relationships, heart patients who experience a stressful marriage were 67 per cent more likely to suffer reoccurring chest pain during their recovery.

“Our findings support that stress experienced in one’s everyday life, such as marital stress, may impact young adults’ recovery after a heart attack,” Zhu said.

Zhu emphasised that doctors need to start considering mental and emotional health as much as their physical health.

"Our findings really highlight the importance of evaluating everyday stress, because it's not currently incorporated in routine screening," Zhu said.

“A holistic care model built upon both clinical factors and psychosocial aspects may be helpful, especially for younger adults after a heart attack.”