The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds

An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds

Those recovering from a heart attack may want to avoid being in an unhappy relationship, with a new study finding you are more likely to experience chest pain.

Heart attack survivors may want to avoid a stressful marriage as a new study has found it can literally break your heart. 

 

Conducted by Yale School of Public Health, scientists found that couples who are unhappy in their relationships are 50 per cent more likely to be readmitted to hospital following a heart attack. 

 

"We found there's an independent association between severe marital stress and worse outcomes within their first year of recovery," said lead researcher Cenjing Zhu, a doctoral candidate in chronic disease epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. 

 

Compared to those in healthy relationships, heart patients who experience a stressful marriage were 67 per cent more likely to suffer reoccurring chest pain during their recovery. 

 

“Our findings support that stress experienced in one’s everyday life, such as marital stress, may impact young adults’ recovery after a heart attack,” Zhu said. 

 

Zhu emphasised that doctors need to start considering mental and emotional health as much as their physical health. 

 

"Our findings really highlight the importance of evaluating everyday stress, because it's not currently incorporated in routine screening," Zhu said. 

 

“A holistic care model built upon both clinical factors and psychosocial aspects may be helpful, especially for younger adults after a heart attack.” 

Total Dump In Sydney's Inner West Sells For 1.3 Million
NEXT STORY

Total Dump In Sydney's Inner West Sells For 1.3 Million

Advertisement

Related Articles

Total Dump In Sydney's Inner West Sells For 1.3 Million

Total Dump In Sydney's Inner West Sells For 1.3 Million

Apparently, real estate is all about location, and if this eye-watering sale of a Sydney property is anything to go by, it sure ain’t about interiors.
82-Year-Old Man in Seven-Year Battle Against Giant Rats Kills 18-inch Rodent.

82-Year-Old Man in Seven-Year Battle Against Giant Rats Kills 18-inch Rodent.

A pensioner in the UK has been in a war with rodents plaguing his garden for more than half a decade, and judging from the photo; he may have caught the king.
TikTok Video Shows Why You Should Stop Biting Your Nails

TikTok Video Shows Why You Should Stop Biting Your Nails

In bad news for nail biters, recent footage has emerged on TikTok of the “extra protein” you might be ingesting.
Hail Warning For Racegoers At The Melbourne Cup

Hail Warning For Racegoers At The Melbourne Cup

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have not stopped racegoers from converging on Flemington for the Melbourne Cup, with huge crowds flocking to the racecourse after a two-year hiatus.
Why Australians Are Hoarding Bank Notes More Than Ever

Why Australians Are Hoarding Bank Notes More Than Ever

Demand for banknotes is rising as more Australians keep cash on hand for "precautionary" reasons rather than in the bank.