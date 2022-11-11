The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

An Entire Spanish Village Up For Sale For $400K (AUD), But You Can’t Live There Yet

An Entire Spanish Village Up For Sale For $400K (AUD), But You Can’t Live There Yet

A Spanish village near the border with Portugal was put up for sale last week for €260,000 ($400,946.25) after the family who bought it abandoned their plan to turn the village into a holiday destination.

For around the same price as the average 130-metre apartment in Spain, you could buy an entire village. 

Complete with 44 apartments and houses, a bar, a church, a school, a police barracks, a swimming pool and a sports area, according to its listing on the Idealista website, sounds like heaven.

The village, Salto de Castro, also has striking views of the Douro River and is just over a three-hour drive from Madrid.

Its current owners are a family that bought it from a Spanish utility company, with plans to turn it into a fun, tourist destination.

Despite its picturesque location, Salto de Castro is home to no inhabitants, and has been abandoned for more than three decades, meaning the village needs a lot of work. 

The current owner’s plans to create the holiday resort were affected by the eurozone crisis, leaving them unable to afford the transformation of Salto de Castro, leaving it abandoned.

Now in his 80s, the owner - who has not been identified - wants to see his dream become reality in the hands of a different owner.

So if you have a few grand kicking around and dreams of making your own Luna Park in Spain, off ya pop. 

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours
NEXT STORY

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

Advertisement

Related Articles

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

A young Brit broke the previous Guinness World Record Attempt of 5,800 after solving 6,931 cubes in 24 hours
8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

"This will be my first job ever!" 8-year-old Nash Johnson wanted an Xbox to play with his friends, but instead of asking his mum, he applied for a job at a restaurant.
Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

With the World Cup set to kick off on November 20th, fans are being informed that it could put quite a dent in their bank accounts.
‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

The beloved actor said he’s changing his name on all social media platforms to further raise awareness for climate change.
British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

British Airways announced they would now permit male pilots and cabin crew to wear a "touch of mascara and lip colour," and paint their nails if they would like to.