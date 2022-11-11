An Entire Spanish Village Up For Sale For $400K (AUD), But You Can’t Live There Yet

For around the same price as the average 130-metre apartment in Spain, you could buy an entire village.

Complete with 44 apartments and houses, a bar, a church, a school, a police barracks, a swimming pool and a sports area, according to its listing on the Idealista website, sounds like heaven.

The village, Salto de Castro, also has striking views of the Douro River and is just over a three-hour drive from Madrid.

Its current owners are a family that bought it from a Spanish utility company, with plans to turn it into a fun, tourist destination.

Despite its picturesque location, Salto de Castro is home to no inhabitants, and has been abandoned for more than three decades, meaning the village needs a lot of work.

The current owner’s plans to create the holiday resort were affected by the eurozone crisis, leaving them unable to afford the transformation of Salto de Castro, leaving it abandoned.

Now in his 80s, the owner - who has not been identified - wants to see his dream become reality in the hands of a different owner.

So if you have a few grand kicking around and dreams of making your own Luna Park in Spain, off ya pop.