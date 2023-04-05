An Easter Egg Hack That Every Aussie Should Know This Weekend

Originally posted on Facebook in 2018, the City of Bunbury explains that we can actually recycle the foil from our Easter eggs.

The post went viral with over 11,000 likes and 21,000 shares.

“Easter is just around the corner! Did you know the foil wrapping from the Easter eggs you eat this Easter can be recycled?”

“Aluminium foil is one of the most recyclable products, as it saves the most energy if we do recycle it. In Australia, it is usually made back into more aluminium. The Easter egg foil could end up being the aluminium in a can of soft drink or could end up being more aluminium foil or an aluminium baseball bat or toy.

“So once you’ve eaten your Easter eggs, and there’s not real chocolate left on it, scrunch them up into a big ball and pop the foil into your yellow recycling bin.”

However, small balls of aluminium cannot be recycled. There needs to be at least a cricket ball-sized amount of foil in order for it to be recycled.

“Remember though; small pieces fall through the sorter in the recycling process. Wait until you have a lot of foil to recycle, roll it into a ball (must be at least as big as a tennis ball) and put it in your yellow-lidded bin,” one user reminded us in the comments.

Many people were unaware that aluminium could be recycled.

“Well, there you go, I never knew this,” one commenter said.

“I feel like the more Easter eggs we eat, the more we save for the planet!” another jested.