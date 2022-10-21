The Project

An Aussie Has Divided Opinion After Leaving An Unsavoury Message To Kids Trick-Or-Treating

It's the time of year we Aussies don't quite understand, and one homeowner has expressed his displeasure with Halloween.

Australians are seemingly divided about Halloween, with most Aussies having never participated in dressing up and trick-or-treating.  

  

  

One Aussie homeowner has made it very clear, however, his displeasure with the American holiday (that originated in Ireland) by leaving a note on his door to deter any trick-or-treaters.  

  

  

Going viral a few years ago, the unsavoury note has made its way back to popularity on Reddit ahead of the spooky season, with over 58k likes and thousands of comments.  

 

  

"This is Australia, not America. F**k off with your Halloween s**t you little c***s," the message read.  

  

  

Many in the comments shared their experiences with Halloween down under.  

  

  

"When I was a kid, I remember hearing my neighbour yelling out a similar sentiment on Halloween night. And then seeing a pack of ghosts and vampires and skeletons legging it up the street," one user shared.  

  

  

"In my neighbourhood, we have a rule... If you are participating in Halloween, put decorations out. The kids will only go to houses with decorations and leave all other houses alone. I don't participate personally, but I don't have a problem with others enjoying it," said another.  

  

  

However, some disagreed with the language used towards what generally is kids.  

  

  

"Look, I understand the sentiment. I dislike the Americanisation of Oz as well. However, they're kids," one user said.  

  

  

"People: 'Kids need to go outside and play more. Also people: 'Not like that'", another joked.  

Cheeky Grandmother Gives Out Ouija Boards At Her Funeral

