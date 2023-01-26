An Asteroid The Size Of A Delivery Truck Will Pass Earth In One Of The Closest Asteroid Encounters Ever

Nasa has discovered an Asteroid set to make one of the closest ever encounters with Earth.

Named Asteroid 2023 BU, fortunately, it has no chance of hitting Earth.

Nasa confirmed the near miss still posed no threat even if it was to veer closer to Earth, as the majority of the asteroid would burn up in the atmosphere.

Davide Farnocchia, an engineer at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, stated

“But despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth.”

Farnocchia said. “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”