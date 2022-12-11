An Album of Frog Sounds Has Hit The ARIA Charts And Is On Track To Beat Taylor Swift

First she got her red scarf taken away, and now possibly her spot on the ARIA album charts.

A diverse soundscape of more than 60 species of Australian frogs has reached number 3 on the ARIA Album Charts, just behind Taylor Swift and Paul Kelly.

Named the 'Songs of Disappearance', it's a collection of various croaks, screams and moans by frogs.

It's all thanks to musicians Anthony Albrecht and Simone Slattery, who helped to curate this 50-minute long cacophony of frogs. A symphony cacophony!

While the frogs won't be dripping in bling from the album profits, they will still be seeing immense benefits.

The purpose of the project is to help raise funds for the Australian Museum's FrogID project, which is helping to shine a light on the disappearance of our beautiful Aussie frog friends. Their habitat is in danger due to climate change and an awful fungus, which has already wiped out four frog species. So every time you take a listen, you're helping to make a difference.

Last year, the Songs of Disappearance featuring bird calls broke into the top 5 on the ARIA Charts, beating ABBA and Mariah Carey! However, this new frog album is reaching new heights. It's the one time that singers are hoping to get a frog in their throat. It's clearly lucrative!