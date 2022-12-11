The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

An Album of Frog Sounds Has Hit The ARIA Charts And Is On Track To Beat Taylor Swift

An Album of Frog Sounds Has Hit The ARIA Charts And Is On Track To Beat Taylor Swift

Watch out, Taylor Swift! The Frog army is coming for you!

First she got her red scarf taken away, and now possibly her spot on the ARIA album charts.

A diverse soundscape of more than 60 species of Australian frogs has reached number 3 on the ARIA Album Charts, just behind Taylor Swift and Paul Kelly.

Named the 'Songs of Disappearance', it's a collection of various croaks, screams and moans by frogs.

It's all thanks to musicians Anthony Albrecht and Simone Slattery, who helped to curate this 50-minute long cacophony of frogs. A symphony cacophony!

While the frogs won't be dripping in bling from the album profits, they will still be seeing immense benefits.

The purpose of the project is to help raise funds for the Australian Museum's FrogID project, which is helping to shine a light on the disappearance of our beautiful Aussie frog friends. Their habitat is in danger due to climate change and an awful fungus, which has already wiped out four frog species. So every time you take a listen, you're helping to make a difference.

Last year, the Songs of Disappearance featuring bird calls broke into the top 5 on the ARIA Charts, beating ABBA and Mariah Carey! However, this new frog album is reaching new heights. It's the one time that singers are hoping to get a frog in their throat. It's clearly lucrative!

Statement From Tend-2
NEXT STORY

Statement From Tend-2

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Tend-2

    Statement From Tend-2

    Statement From Tend-2
    France Announces Free Condoms For 18 To 25 Year Olds

    France Announces Free Condoms For 18 To 25 Year Olds

    French president, Emmanuel Macron has announced that from January, young people in France will be given free dingers.
    Chris Bowen Dismisses Power Company Concerns Over Government's Plan To Cap Gas And Coal Prices

    Chris Bowen Dismisses Power Company Concerns Over Government's Plan To Cap Gas And Coal Prices

    Energy Minister Chris Bowen has dismissed criticism from power companies following government plans to cap the price of gas and coal.
    Thousands Of Santas Descend On New York City For Annual Pub Crawl

    Thousands Of Santas Descend On New York City For Annual Pub Crawl

    Thousands of people in Santa Claus costumes have thronged the streets of New York City for an annual pub crawl, with police checking if there are being naughty or nice.
    Twitter Relaunches Paid Subscriber Service, But Apple Users Will Be Charged More

    Twitter Relaunches Paid Subscriber Service, But Apple Users Will Be Charged More

    Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.