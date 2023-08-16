The Project

An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome

We are all sitting on the edge of our collective seats waiting to see who takes out the trophy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Even the most skeptical of us are interested in people’s predictions, including the opinion of an AI football expert named ‘Robothino’.

Robothino, the AI generated football with arms and legs is on a bit of a roll (pun intended).

He properly predicted Australia and England would head to the semi-finals, and was also right about 11 of the 16 teams to make it through the group stage.

After that stage, Robothino almost perfected his predictions by selecting seven of the eight winners in the round of 16.

Now that Robothino has proven himself to be mostly on the money, we are all looking to him to predict who will win the semi-finals and the finals.

To all the Matilda’s fans out there, his predictions are actually pretty beautiful.

For the match where Australia versus England, he predicts Matilda’s will win 3-2 after extra time.

For the finals, Robothino predicts Australia will beat Spain 2-1.

Never in the history of Australia have we needed AI to be more accurate.

Go Robothino! Go Australia!

