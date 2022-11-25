An Adorable French Bulldog Named Winston Has Won The National Dog Show

Winston, who was aptly described by a cheerleader on social media as a “perfect ball of marzipan”, has become the highest-ranked all-breed dog in the U.S.

His newest title has meant he is now the proud winner of 78 dog shows in his career, according to The National Dog Show.

The show is put on by the American Kennel Club (AKC) each year in Philadelphia and is televised on Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Back in June, Winston won best in show for his group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and went on to win reserve best in show.

Now, Winston has beaten out a total 1,500 dogs for his most recent win.