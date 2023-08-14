An A-League Women’s Club Is Offering Tickets To The Sold Out Matildas Game To Businesses That Commit To Sponsoring Them

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the football club has announced that any business that chooses to commit to sponsoring the club for the 2023/2024 Liberty A-League season by 2pm on August 15, can gain access to tickets for the sold out match.

“If your business commits to sponsoring Canberra United for the 2023/2024 Liberty A-League season by 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday 15 August, you can gain access to tickets for the sold-out Australia v England FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final in Sydney this Wednesday!”

In the thread, they stated that sponsorships start at $2,500 + GST.

“Sponsorships began at $2,500 + GST. Contact ceo@capitalfootball.com.au for this amazing opportunity to see the biggest football match in this country in decades!”