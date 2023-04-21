The Project

An A.I. Generated Song Has Racked Up Millions Of Views

Deepfake pop songs generated by artificial intelligence are going viral. But while artists and their labels are sounding the alarm, if the songs are very good, does it matter if they're very fake?

It's racked up millions of plays across TikTok, Spotify and YouTube since it was dropped just one week ago.

Although the song 'Heart on My Sleeve' may sound authentic, it's not.

It's an A.I. fake.

The song was uploaded by an anonymous TikToker known as Ghost Writer, who's used A.I. to clone the musicians' voices.

"It's a fantastic imitation, and I think that's why it's done so well," Aussie T.V. presenter Jane Gazzo said.

"It's the first A.I. song to generate millions and millions of streams.

"But it just opens up a minefield of questions."

So are A.I. imitations just a passing trend, or is this the moment pop music changed forever?

