The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

An 82-Year-Old U.S. Veteran Able To Retire From Walmart After TikTok Users Fundraised AUD$156,000

An 82-Year-Old U.S. Veteran Able To Retire From Walmart After TikTok Users Fundraised AUD$156,000

Thanks to the generosity of TikTok users, an 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire, after receiving a cheque thanks to small business owner and fundraiser Rory McCarty.

Mr Warren Marion, an 82-year-old U.S. veteran living in Cumberland, Maryland, was able to finally retire after he received a cheque for AUD$156,000.

The unlikely act of kindness came from the generosity of TikTok users, who responded to a GoFundMe set up for Mr Marion by TikToker, Rory McCarty.

McCarty saw Mr Marion working at Walmart and stated in the GoFundMe "As a business owner ... I was astounded seeing this little older man still grinding. Working eight to nine-hour shifts,"

He was inspired by other fundraising TikTok videos that have seen great success and given he had an astounding 300,000 followers on his account, he decided to give it a go (with Marion's permission!) to help the veteran and widower.

Mr Marion was able to complete his last shift at Walmart after serving his two weeks' notice, and was met with local news capturing the retiree greeted with applause and balloons after arriving at his final shift.

Upon receiving his cheque, the first words Mr Marion mustered was "wow".

Telling the Cumberland Times News in December that the funds would pay off his house and allow him to travel to Florida to see his children.

"It's a miracle," said Marion. "What else can I say? I can't wrap my mind around it."

"All I can tell you is the good Lord has blessed me for what I did in my younger years," Mr Marion told the newspaper.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bug_boys/video/7178565534655499563?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178565534655499563

You can view the GoFundMe here.

Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack
NEXT STORY

Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

A viral TikTok hack has skincare experts warning against the egg white facial to remove blackheads.
North Sydney Council Looks To Ban People Wearing Fur And Leather To Their Events And Meetings

North Sydney Council Looks To Ban People Wearing Fur And Leather To Their Events And Meetings

North Sydney council is looking to ban people from wearing fur and leather to their events and meetings.
Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten Could Be About To Represent Ireland In Eurovision 2023

Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten Could Be About To Represent Ireland In Eurovision 2023

Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon is hoping to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.
Snakes On Tiny Island Off Tasmania Have Evolved Into ‘Mutant’ Snakes

Snakes On Tiny Island Off Tasmania Have Evolved Into ‘Mutant’ Snakes

A tiny island off Tasmania is the home to “mutant” snakes that have evolved differently from their mainland counterparts.
Sweet Gesture From Jetstar Passenger To Frazzled Mum On Flight

Sweet Gesture From Jetstar Passenger To Frazzled Mum On Flight

A Canberra woman has seen a barrage of online support for her lovely gesture on a Jetstar flight.