Amy Schumer Slammed For “Cyber-Bullying” Nicole Kidman At The US Open

Amy Schumer deleted an Instagram post after she was accused of cyberbullying Nicole Kidman during the US Open.

The Trainwreck actress posted a photo of Kidman sitting at the US Open, captioning it, “This how human sit,” alluding that she is an alien. Nicole appeared to be staring into the distance, resting her head on her hand.

After deleting the post, Schumer then posted an apology, stating, “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien.”

Schumer then references the news of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher writing character reference letters for their That 70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson, after he was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

“I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness #takingtimetoheal.”

Fans were quick to call out the post. “Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?” one user wrote.

“This post seems beneath you. What point are you trying to make here?” another wrote.

“Wow, so mean! I expected one of my favourite (sic) comediennes to have more respect for other people's feelings than this,” another wrote.

