Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions And Spins Out Of Control For 10 Minutes

A TikTok video of the incident shows a ride in Rye Playland spinning in reverse while employees and patrons watched on in horror.

While the ride operators were unable to find a way to stop the ride, maintenance crews soon came to the rescue by disconnecting the power to the ride.

As the ride finally came to a stop, the onlookers began cheering.

Speaking to News12 Westchester, Rye Playland’s General Manager Jeff Davis said no injuries were reported.

“Safety is our number one priority and as such, the Music Express ride is currently closed as we work closely with the manufacturer,” he said.

Being stuck on a ride for 10 minutes sounds awful, doesn’t it? Or does it.

Hear me out. Everyone on that ride was perfectly happy spinning in one direction, but not the other? If part of the experience was that the ride also moves in the opposite direction, everyone would have just rolled with it.

I’m not saying it’s not a big deal and that people weren’t traumatised by the event, I’m just saying - who cares? You got on a ride at an amusement park. That’s on you. You waited in line and saw the teenager in charge and still you opted to hand over your money and take the risk.

Obviously the rides shouldn’t malfunction. But they have in the past and they will again in the future. If you’d like to avoid all possibilities of being spun around in reverse while listening to screaming kids and wondering if your candy floss is going to resurface anytime soon, don’t get on those rides. Play it safe. Go shoot regulation size basketballs into hoops the size of Pringle cans.

Image: TikTok/kinggee_654