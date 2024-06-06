Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

Havaianas are a staple in most Aussie households. Most wear them to the bins. We wear them on our hands as we run on the sand at the beach. They’re a lifesaver for our tootsies, saving them from any germs on caravan park showers.

But one American influencer took to TikTok to share her latest fashion discovery.

“You guys have gotta listen for a second … .All you need the entire summer is a pair of Havaianas–- and let me give you the reason why,” she says in the video.

“Lemme put them on really quick just to show you how cute they are.

“So, first of all, they’re super affordable. They literally range from like $15 to $35 depending on the style you ge … .So, very affordable, number one, which is like the number-one thing.

“Number two: they literally go with every single outfit no matter where you’re headed–-especially if you get, like, a solid pair. They’re very chic, so you can honestly wear them out to dinner–- like, I’m about to head out to dinner and I’m wearing my Havaianas.

“Going to the beach? Havaianas. If you’re going to the farmer’s market and you’re in a cute, little, like, (pair of) baggy Levi’s (jeans), they look so cute with a pair of Havaianas.

“So, I’m trying to save you here, help a girl out, Havaianas are your go-to for the summer.”

Aussie rushed to the comments to ask if the video was satire.

“As an Aussie, I cried at you calling Havaianas ‘chic’,” one person wrote.

“In Australia, you wouldn’t get let into dinner in a lot of places wearing a pair of Havaianas,” another person commented.

“‘They literally go with every single outfit’ (says) every bogan for the past 30 odd years (it’s me I’m the bogan),” another joked.