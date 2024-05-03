The Project

Americans Can Now Watch A Previously Banned Bluey Episode

U.S. fans of the Heeler family can rejoice as the once-banned episode of Bluey has finally become available to watch in full.

The episode, titled ‘Dad Baby’, involves dad Bandit pretending to give birth to daughter Bingo in a paddling pool.

Disney never provided an official reason for the omittance of the episode, which has long been available to viewers elsewhere in the world. 

The episode, which originally aired in 2020, was not available to U.S. viewers on Disney+, but is now free to watch in full on the official Bluey YouTube channel. 

Bluey fans were delighted at the news, with the episode bringing in over one million views in one day. 

It’s not the first episode of the beloved Aussie kids show to be censored for overseas audiences, with previous instances of censorship used to remove references to poo and farting, neutering and other things deemed inappropriate by Disney.

