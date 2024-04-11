American Woman Says She’s Had To Stop Using Her Name In Australia Because It Has A Different Meaning Here

Devyn Hales said she has had to stop using her full moniker because Aussies “associate it with packaged meat”.

“My name is Devyn but I go by Dev now because apparently my name means packaged meat in Australian,” she said in a TikTok video.

“It’s similar to baloney so I introduce myself as Dev now.”

While the classic devon and tomato sauce sandwich may have been a staple of many Aussies’ school lunchboxes, Americans were shocked to learn something new.

“Wait, my name is Devin! I didn’t know that’s what they called a type of lunch meat,” said on comment.

“My name is Devyn too and I never knew this,” another said.

Image: TikTok/ @dhalesss