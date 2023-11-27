American University To Teach 13-Week Taylor Swift Course

The class is called “Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and other iconic female artists.”

The course will discuss Taylor Swift’s discography while focusing on evergreen songwriting.

According to the UF Honors Program website, students will learn to “draw parallels between Swift’s enchanting lyrics and works by other famous female masterminds such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton.”

Students will explore evergreen themes, including infidelity, aging, double standards and old flames.

Students who choose to enroll in this course will also get to see the On Your Feet! Musical about Gloria Estefan.

UF is not the first institution to offer a course on the Cruel Summer singer. Ghent University in Belgium, The University of Texas, New York University and Stanford all offer courses about Miss Swift.