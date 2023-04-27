American Town Forces Argumentative Parents To Become Umpires At Little League Games

It was prompted after footage emerged of parents berating the referees and umpires during their children’s games.

It was reported that there had been an increase in resignations due to the increase in abuse the often volunteer referees and umpires have been copping.

One suburb, in particular, has been greatly impacted by this. The Little League in Deptford Township New Jersey, had two volunteer umpires quit in the last week.

“They’re coming here, they’re being abused, they don’t need that. So they’re walking away,” Don Bozzuffi, Deptford Township Little League President, told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

“You’re not allowed to come onto our complex until you complete three umpire assignments. Once you do that, then we’ll let you come back,” Bozzuffi said.

Little League International President and CEO Stephen Keener thinks this is the best solution.

“Little League International expects its participants and fans to adhere to the highest level of sportsmanship while attending local league events.”

“We applaud the volunteers at Deptford Township Little League for coming up with a creative, fun solution to shine a light on the importance of treating everyone with respect, on and off the Little League field,” Keener told ABC News.