American TikToker Was Shocked To Discover Australia’s Speed Cameras After She Was Fined $295

Sophia, who goes by @sophiainsydney on TikTok, explained that she was caught doing 101km in an 80km zone.

“As an American, I got a licence here without taking any test. I didn’t realise there were cameras for tunnels for speeding,” she explained in a video.

“I was so focused on driving as I am trying to navigate where I am going.

“Especially driving for the first time on the other side of the road… I am really surprised this happened.”

Sophia explained that she thought she would save money by driving into the city for Fashion Week, as opposed to getting an Uber. Unfortunately for Sophia, this was not the case when she copped a $295 fine and three demerit points.

“I thought I was winning that day on Thursday because I was going to Fashion Week events and I was rushing to get there, I guess, and I thought I was saving money by driving and not Ubering.”

“But no, it’s actually more when you get a fine.

She also wondered whether she should fight the fine because it was her first time driving in the tunnel.

“The thing is, I’m better at driving when there are other cars around me because it shows what speed I should be going.

“But, like, when there are not cars around me, it’s kinda hard for me to register what side of the street I should even be on and I’m not even looking at the speedometer cause I’m like ‘focus on the road’ because I don’t want to crash into walls.”

TikTok users were not having Sophia’s excuses, slamming her behaviour for being reckless.

“You should get a ticket. Not learning road rules or not paying attention is no excuse,” someone said.

“21km over is wild but that’s not excusable,” one commenter said.

“So you’re nervously driving recklessly so it’s fine, right? Doesn’t matter if you hit someone because you had okay intentions…”

“Doesn’t matter if it’s your first time, just (because) you’re ignorant of the laws doesn’t mean you can’t be punished for not following them.”

“Was so focused on driving… that she was doing 21km over the speed limit.”