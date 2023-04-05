American-Style Monster Trucks Are Taking Over Aussie Roads And Annoying Other Drivers

Last October, sales went up 45 per cent year on year for vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado, the Ford Raptor and RAM 1500, which are around half a metre longer and wider than your standard ute.

But not everyone's into that big truck energy, and the internet is getting revved up over the pugnacious pickups.

"These make me irrationally angry," said one Redditor.

"Are they called emotional support vehicles because they emotionally support people and their little d***s," said another.

And other drivers are furious about how much room they take up in car parks.

"They shouldn't be allowed in regular parking as Australia just isn't built for them," said one person.

But car lovers a quick to defend the 'Yank Tanks’.l

"I think these big American trucks are pretty cool," one person told The Project.

"It takes a lot of skill to drive some of these vehicles."

So are these American imports here to stay?