American Singer Phoebe Bridgers Leads Expletive-Laden Chant Against Margaret Court At Her Melbourne Show

“F**k that stupid-a**, d*****s b***h. F**k that stupid c**t. Change your name!”. The crowd then roars with laughter.

She then leads the crowd into a chant, “F**k Margaret Court”.

“I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s a f*****g weird white supremacist idea that hate is bad or something. You know what I mean?”

“It’s like, hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid b***h. Hate is how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

In response to marriage equality, Court had said that passing that law would “legitimise what God calls abominable sexual practices.”

In 2019, Court had allegedly delivered a sermon at her church stating that children transitioning were the work of the “devil”.

Bridgers is not the first musician to call for the renaming of the venue. LCD Soundsystem lead singer James Murphy also addressed Court’s comments. “I’m not one to get in old people’s faces for being ignorant, but when you come after my family, my friends…you can go f**k yourself."