The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

American Singer Phoebe Bridgers Leads Expletive-Laden Chant Against Margaret Court At Her Melbourne Show

American Singer Phoebe Bridgers Leads Expletive-Laden Chant Against Margaret Court At Her Melbourne Show

American singer Phoebe Bridgers played a headline show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, the venue named after the tennis player that has made homophobic and transphobic comments.

“F**k that stupid-a**, d*****s b***h. F**k that stupid c**t. Change your name!”. The crowd then roars with laughter.

She then leads the crowd into a chant, “F**k Margaret Court”.

“I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s a f*****g weird white supremacist idea that hate is bad or something. You know what I mean?”

“It’s like, hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid b***h. Hate is how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

In response to marriage equality, Court had said that passing that law would “legitimise what God calls abominable sexual practices.”

In 2019, Court had allegedly delivered a sermon at her church stating that children transitioning were the work of the “devil”.

Bridgers is not the first musician to call for the renaming of the venue. LCD Soundsystem lead singer James Murphy also addressed Court’s comments. “I’m not one to get in old people’s faces for being ignorant, but when you come after my family, my friends…you can go f**k yourself."

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development
NEXT STORY

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a slew of popular animated movie sequels.
Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

The reality star is facing huge backlash, with many calling the new product misogynistic and a total ‘grift’.
Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

School is tough; you have to carry so many books, pay attention all day long and be on constant alert to make sure bullies aren't trying to give you a wedgie.
Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

Be free, Marty, be free.
New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

Well, according to a recent poll, Mcdonald's is right up there on the list of places you absolutely should not take someone on a first date.