American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial

Stormy Daniels took to the stand to testify in Donald Trump's hush money case in New York this week.

The adult film star went into extreme detail about her encounter with the former President, testifying she tried not to think about the sex while it took place and feared it would become public.

Daniels went into such sordid detail - including sexual positions, him not wearing protection, and her spanking Trump with a magazine - that Judge Merchan kept having to cut her off.

Daniels' testimony provided fodder for Trump's lawyers to seek a mistrial, arguing that details, such as her statement that Trump did not wear a condom, served no purpose other than to inflame the jury.

Justice Juan Merchan denied that request but agreed that some of her testimony ran too far afield.

Trump's lawyers attacked her credibility and grilled her about inconsistent statements she has made over the years about her time with Trump.

His legal team has suggested Daniels was angling for a spot on The Apprentice, a popular reality TV show then hosted by Trump, a New York real estate mogul.

Daniels confirmed that she hoped he would cast her on the show following their encounter.

"This was a very big day, a very revealing day. As you see their case is totally falling apart," Trump told reporters outside the courtroom at the end of the day. The trial resumes on Thursday, when Daniels will again take the stand.

