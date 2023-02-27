The Project

American Newspapers Drop Cartoon 'Dilbert' After Author Made Derogatory Comments About Black Americans.

Billionaire Elon Musk has accused the media of being racist against whites and Asians after US newspapers dropped a white comic strip author who made derogatory comments about Black Americans.

The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and USA Today were among newspapers that cancelled the cartoon Dilbert after its creator Scott Adams said Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

In replies to tweets about the controversy, the Tesla and Twitter chief executive said the media had long been racist against non-white people but are now "racist against whites & Asians".

"Maybe they can try not being racist," Musk tweeted.

In response to an account that said white victims of police violence get a fraction of media coverage compared to Black victims, Musk said the coverage is "Very disproportionate to promote a false narrative".

Musk's views on social issues have been increasingly under the microscope since he took over Twitter in October.

He has sparred with civil rights groups over Twitter's level of protection against hateful content and the reinstatement of some accounts that previously had been suspended.

Some advertisers have left the platform over concerns about brand safety, and Twitter has rolled out some new controls for ad placement.

Musk's latest tweets come after the Dilbert creator suggested white Americans "get the hell away from Black people".

Adams, the cartoonist, was responding to a poll by the conservative Rasmussen Reports that said 26 per cent of Black respondents said they disagreed with the statement "It's OK to be white".

The move to drop the cartoon was "not a difficult decision", the Plain Dealer newspaper in Ohio told its readers on Friday.

Dilbert is a long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture.

