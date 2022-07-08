American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

In the video, which has amassed over 1.5 million views and 5000 comments, the mother of six filmed her daughter Jada signing the lease, captioning it “When your daughter decides to stay home” the video then cuts to her daughter with the caption “setting her up for success”.

https://www.tiktok.com/@c_d_g/video/7112179079968804142?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

After receiving a barrage of comments condemning her for such actions, the mother posted another video explaining why

https://www.tiktok.com/@c_d_g/video/7113356542505815342?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In the follow-up video, she explains that for $100, the daughter gets food, her own room, internet, utilities, and phone, and is also now signed up to her Mum’s credit card, which will allow her to achieve a good credit score.

The mother also explains that this is a teaching moment for her daughter to make sure she reads a document before signing it. By signing this legal lease agreement, the mother explains this will make it easier for her to find a rental property in the future as she will already have a legal rental history that landlords can check.

But because the internet is, well, the internet, commenters still weren’t happy with her explanation.

“What about taking those $100 and save it for when she moves out she has funds to pay all those fees that come with renting” Said Chris

Jane added, “my parents did this and we no longer talk! so good luck I guess”

While user Billiam said, “I’m 28 live with my parents and don’t pay a single dime of rent lol.” WOW, I wonder if he is single!

Luckily for the mother, Jada seems pretty intelligent and reasonable and has answered the critics herself, saying she understands why her mother is doing it and the alternative, ie moving out, would be way more expensive and stressful

https://www.tiktok.com/@c_d_g/video/7113745223401868586?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1