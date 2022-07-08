The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

An American mother on Tik Tok has faced what some were calling unwarranted backlash when she revealed that she is making her 18-year-old daughter sign a rental lease and pay $100 per month.

In the video, which has amassed over 1.5 million views and 5000 comments, the mother of six filmed her daughter Jada signing the lease, captioning it “When your daughter decides to stay home” the video then cuts to her daughter with the caption “setting her up for success”.

 

https://www.tiktok.com/@c_d_g/video/7112179079968804142?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1 

 

After receiving a barrage of comments condemning her for such actions, the mother posted another video explaining why

 

https://www.tiktok.com/@c_d_g/video/7113356542505815342?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1 

 

In the follow-up video, she explains that for $100, the daughter gets food, her own room, internet, utilities, and phone, and is also now signed up to her Mum’s credit card, which will allow her to achieve a good credit score.

 

The mother also explains that this is a teaching moment for her daughter to make sure she reads a document before signing it. By signing this legal lease agreement, the mother explains this will make it easier for her to find a rental property in the future as she will already have a legal rental history that landlords can check.

 

But because the internet is, well, the internet, commenters still weren’t happy with her explanation.

 

“What about taking those $100 and save it for when she moves out she has funds to pay all those fees that come with renting” Said Chris

 

Jane added, “my parents did this and we no longer talk! so good luck I guess”

 

While user Billiam said, “I’m 28 live with my parents and don’t pay a single dime of rent lol.” WOW, I wonder if he is single!

 

Luckily for the mother, Jada seems pretty intelligent and reasonable and has answered the critics herself, saying she understands why her mother is doing it and the alternative, ie moving out, would be way more expensive and stressful

 

https://www.tiktok.com/@c_d_g/video/7113745223401868586?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1 

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage
NEXT STORY

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

There’s plenty to cry about, first, there was a toilet roll shortage, mortgage rates went bonkers, then lettuce prices went haywire and now, probably because of all the crying a tissue shortage.
Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

In news that comes as no surprise to the tired, time-poor, or terrible at cooking, Aussies are spending an average of $40 per week on food delivery apps.
The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

The new era of table manners has arrived, as a list of new table manners is replacing old ones.
Reports: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Reports: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital after he collapsed during a speech in Nara.
Health Minister Declares Country Has Moved Past Mask Mandates And Lockdowns.

Health Minister Declares Country Has Moved Past Mask Mandates And Lockdowns.

Australia's health minister has delivered a strong message about the future through the COVID-19 pandemic.