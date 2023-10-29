American Harry Potter Fans Are Finding Out Things They Thought Were Magical Are Actually Just British

A Reddit thread started by Various_Fake_Details has uncovered the muggle items that U.S. fans are realising are actually real.

Food items were top of the list, with one person saying they thought treacle tarts were an invention of J.K. Rowling’s magical universe.

Another person was also confused by treacle tarts, and did not realise they were a sweet dessert.

“Treacle tarts. I didn‘t know what they were, so I imagined some kind of cake that looked like an octopus or squid.. Guess my young mind went treacle=tentacle,” said one person.

“Same, I thought it was something like butterbeer or chocolate frog lol, I found out it was real two months ago,” another person added.

Christmas crackers were another muggle item that confused U.S. fans.

“I thought they were like… a food type of cracker? I was so confused when two characters were pulling apart the crackers and there was stuff inside of them. But I was just like, “oh this wacky magical world and their novelty-filled giant cheezits!’” one Redditor said.

The British school system also confused Americans, with some saying they did not realise school houses and prefects were normal in the U.K..

Image: Warner Bros Studios