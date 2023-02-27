American Fast Food Chain Wendy's Announces Plans To Roll Out Hundreds Of Stores Across Australia

Wendy’s chief development officer Abigail Pringle told the Australia Financial Review, that the brand is convinced there is an appetite for the chains burgers, fries and frosty desserts Down Under.

“We believe Australia is a lucrative market for long-term growth,” Ms Pringle told the publication.

“We think that the Australian market could be hundreds of restaurants.

Details of the move aren’t currently available, but Pringle hinted to the newspaper that they are set to buy up land and build restaurants before handing them over to local franchises.

Wendy’s currently has around 7,000 restaurants around the world.