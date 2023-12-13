American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

American Mia Denhart took to TikTok to announce that while visiting our shores, she hasn't been to bed as late as usual (midnight), or jumped out of bed after 8:30 am, completely upsetting her normal sleep schedule.

Choosing social media over shut-eye, Denhart filmed herself late at night, complaining, "Australians go to bed so early. I should have been asleep three hours ago. I have to wake up at 6am, and that's late…".

Unaware she's missing the best part of the day, Denhart was also shocked to discover Aussies up and about in the early morning, living their best lives.

"Australians are running around going to the beach, doing their daily groceries at 5 am in the morning - what?"

With over 2.5 million views, Aussies rushed to this nation's bedtime barricades, defending our hibernating habits.

"Fit people that work full time and have dogs that need walking get up at that time," pointed out one commenter.

"Waking up at 9am is WILD - as an Australian half the day is over, mate" another said.

To be fair, in Mia's defence another visitor empathised, explaining they experienced a similar culture shock upon their arrival.

"I was so surprised when I moved there too! Loads of people on the street and cafes on a Sunday at 7am, cafes closing during weekdays at 3pm"

So, does Mia have a point? Are we the weird ones? Dunno. Maybe we'll have to sleep on it.