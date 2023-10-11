American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

In a post to TikTok, Brooke told her followers “there’s this thing that Australians do and I absolutely love it and it’s changed how I ride public transport.”

The Minnesotan woman went on to explain that you “always say hello to the bus driver” and to make sure that before hopping off at your stop “make sure you always say the biggest thank you”.

The post was captioned “What you MUST do if you ride the bus in Australia” and is filmed as Brooke caught the bus in Sydney.

Australian commenters were shocked that the practice wasn't commonplace everywhere, many pointing out that it’s just polite.

“Wait but these are basic manners? You’re telling me in other countries, you don’t say thank you to the person who drove you safely to your location,” wrote one confused viewer.

Another shocked user wrote “That’s just common decency and it’s staggering to think such basic manners are unusual to some people!”

Other commenters mentioned thanking bus drivers in other countries, only to be met with blank stares or confusion.