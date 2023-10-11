The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

An American woman living in Sydney has shared her delight at Australians manners while riding the bus.

In a post to TikTok, Brooke told her followers “there’s this thing that Australians do and I absolutely love it and it’s changed how I ride public transport.”

The Minnesotan woman went on to explain that you “always say hello to the bus driver” and to make sure that before hopping off at your stop “make sure you always say the biggest thank you”.

The post was captioned “What you MUST do if you ride the bus in Australia” and is filmed as Brooke caught the bus in Sydney. 

Australian commenters were shocked that the practice wasn't commonplace everywhere, many pointing out that it’s just polite. 

“Wait but these are basic manners? You’re telling me in other countries, you don’t say thank you to the person who drove you safely to your location,” wrote one confused viewer.

Another shocked user wrote “That’s just common decency and it’s staggering to think such basic manners are unusual to some people!”

Other commenters mentioned thanking bus drivers in other countries, only to be met with blank stares or confusion. 

@brooke.alison.laven I’ve been riding public transport around the world for years, and hearing everyone say ‘thank you’ to the bus drivers every day is uniquely Australian, I love it🥹❤️🇦🇺 #straya #sydneyaustralia #movingtoaustralia #aussiethings #culturetiktok #fypシ ♬ Au Revoir - Sweet After Tears
Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married
NEXT STORY

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

A couple from the US hiked over a kilometre in their wedding dresses to get married on top of a mountain.
UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

British television personality Holly Willoughby has announced she is leaving ITV’s ‘This Morning’, just days after a man was charged in an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.
Jerry Seinfeld Hints At Return Of One Of The Greatest Sitcoms Of All Time

Jerry Seinfeld Hints At Return Of One Of The Greatest Sitcoms Of All Time

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has hinted that a Seinfeld reunion may be in the works.
Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder Announces 2024 Departure

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder Announces 2024 Departure

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder has bowed to public and shareholder pressure, announcing his retirement in late 2024 as a part of a "board renewal plan".
Eye-Watering Cost Of Beer At Sydney Pub Leaves Aussies Outraged

Eye-Watering Cost Of Beer At Sydney Pub Leaves Aussies Outraged

One Sydney pub patron has been left baffled after they were charged nearly $20 for a pint of beer.