American Expat Confused By "No Feet On Seat" Rule On Australian Public Transport

One American expat has stirred up debate amongst train passengers by questioning the reasoning behind "feet-on-seat" fines.

In a video posted to TikTok, Tate Duane lamented the strict rules while riding on a Melbourne train, saying, "I never understood why Melbourne public transit is so strict about putting your feet on the seat." 

"I get it if it's busy and people need to sit down, but like, why are they gonna fine someone if like no one's here," Tate said in the video to their 71k follow base. 

If there's nobody sitting there, Tate believes people should be able to "just kick our legs up, hang for a bit."

Commenters were quick to point out how dirty shoes can be, one writing, "If you have been to a men's toilet, you'd appreciate no feet on seat rule."

"Because I don't wanna sit where people's muddy boots have been," wrote another unimpressed viewer.  

Others said the rule was "basic manners" and "a matter of respect".

A few viewers agreed with Tate, claiming the rule is nothing more than revenue-making.  

@twaynne Is there a story behind this?? #melbourne #publictransit #movingtoaustralia ♬ original sound - TATE DUANE
